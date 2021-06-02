Financial Contrast: BTRS (BTRS) vs. The Competition

BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BTRS to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS’s competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.6% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTRS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 BTRS Competitors 319 1366 2176 73 2.51

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.36%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 3.99%. Given BTRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% BTRS Competitors -22.65% -3.52% 4.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A -$4.45 million -21.41 BTRS Competitors $2.11 billion $203.77 million 24.17

BTRS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BTRS competitors beat BTRS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

