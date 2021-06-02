Financial Comparison: Sana Biotechnology (SANA) versus Its Peers

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sana Biotechnology to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A -$285.30 million -1.83 Sana Biotechnology Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.33

Sana Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Sana Biotechnology Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sana Biotechnology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sana Biotechnology Competitors 1112 4414 9733 185 2.58

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology competitors beat Sana Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

