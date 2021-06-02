Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,561 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $33.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23.

