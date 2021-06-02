Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,708 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 175,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

