Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Moderna by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,165,281 shares of company stock worth $283,825,973 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.