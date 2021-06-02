Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 650 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.