Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 956 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.75% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 566,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

