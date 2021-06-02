Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BY stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $908.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Kistner bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,464 shares of company stock valued at $56,790 over the last 90 days. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

