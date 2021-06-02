Fifth Third Bancorp Buys New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

TNL stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.27 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,959 shares of company stock worth $585,113. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

