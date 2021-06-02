Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 4,200 Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 163,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

NYSE:MNP opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.