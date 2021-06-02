Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSZ shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

FSZ stock opened at C$10.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.96. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$8.98 and a one year high of C$11.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

