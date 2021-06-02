Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Position Increased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. FMA Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,351. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.