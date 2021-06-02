Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43.

