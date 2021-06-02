Fei Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $66.58 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $66.58 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00290000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00187515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01084689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.16 or 1.00233130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032571 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

