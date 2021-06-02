Fanhua Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Fanhua has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fanhua to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of FANH opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $739.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

