Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock valued at $567,340,894. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.64. The stock had a trading volume of 276,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

