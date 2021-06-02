extraDNA Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $528,069.00 and approximately $150,145.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,385.09 or 1.00087784 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00037807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.56 or 0.01156876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00437143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.00521025 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00085080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004138 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

