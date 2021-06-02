Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 265.49% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $316.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.