Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $284,824.80 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXPO stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 499,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exponent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 20.2% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.