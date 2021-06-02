ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $102.44 on Tuesday. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $114,416.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,011 shares of company stock worth $8,474,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

