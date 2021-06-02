Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.