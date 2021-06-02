EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0030

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $93,312.46 and approximately $131,640.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

