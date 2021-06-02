Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and approximately $371,120.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.01038591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.45 or 0.09652560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

