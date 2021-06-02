Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $69.43 or 0.00182936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $8.08 billion and approximately $2.88 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.56 or 0.07294915 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

