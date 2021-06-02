Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will report earnings per share of $3.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.79.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,593. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $302.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 747.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.