ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 165,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

