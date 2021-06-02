Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ GMBL opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

