Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.06 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

