Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQX. CIBC decreased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.66.

Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.34. 50,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

