Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 4,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.56.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,969,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.