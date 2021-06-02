Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,653 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.93. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $308,560.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,431 shares of company stock valued at $20,393,654. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

