Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA JKF opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

