Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.70. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

