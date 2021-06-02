Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,178,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

