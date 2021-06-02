Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,841 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 189,025 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 35.8% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 683,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 180,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

