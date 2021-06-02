Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 168.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AtriCure worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after buying an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after buying an additional 1,025,105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.