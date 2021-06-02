Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

