Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 6,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 16,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.