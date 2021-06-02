Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enerplus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 482,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 103,217 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

ERF traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.46. 116,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.20. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

