Energo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,376.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1,644.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Energo has a market cap of $6.46 million and $32,376.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded 1,666.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

