Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Energizer stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,846. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.96 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.