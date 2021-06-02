Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 293,500 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 29th total of 212,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENRFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of ENRFF stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.