Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE ELVT opened at $3.93 on Monday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,281,720 shares of company stock worth $7,772,117 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.