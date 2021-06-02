Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 14,932.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Element Solutions by 64.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Element Solutions by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 917,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,874,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.