Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Element Solutions worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.77. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

