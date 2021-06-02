Element Capital Management LLC Sells 250,200 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Element Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,200 shares during the quarter. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions makes up about 1.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

DFPH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,355. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH).

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.