Element Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,000. CONX makes up approximately 3.4% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the first quarter worth $154,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

