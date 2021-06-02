Element Capital Management LLC Invests $520,000 in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 630.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 333,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,000. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,273,761 shares in the company, valued at $18,953,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,263,030 shares of company stock valued at $83,851,108. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

