Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.550-0.550 EPS.

Shares of EA traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.33. 13,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,135. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

