Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

